Priscilla A. Sutto, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017, at her residence in Fort Wayne.

She was born April 4, 1958 in Fort Wayne to Irma E. Sutto.

Priscilla enjoyed spending time with her friends, going to the library and loved cats.

She is survived by an aunt, Lydia Kahlenbeck of Markle, along with nieces and nephews and many friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at Sparks Cemetery in rural Markle. Pastor Steve Bard will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Allen County ASPCA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com