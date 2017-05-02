Martha Worster Quinn, died Saturday, April 29, 2017.

She was born Feb. 16, 1928. She was the daughter to the late Robert and Florence Worster. She grew up in Bluffton and graduated from Bluffton High School in 1945. She received a BS from Ball State and an MS from St. Francis. She taught at elementary level at Emerson in Gary, Madison -Marion in Hoagland and Maplewood in Waynedale.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Gensic, Beverly Miller and Molly Quinn; seven grandchildren, Robb, Chris, Kassia, Anthony, Jennifer, Brook, Ian and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jack Quinn, in 2006; and brothers, Dick, Bob and Jim Worster.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, at The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 1122 South Clinton with viewing one hour prior to mass. There is also viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Covington Memorial Funeral Home Sunday, May 7. She will be laid to rest in Covington Memorial Gardens.

Preferred memorials are to St. Vincent DePaul Food Kitchens at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.