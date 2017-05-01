Marjorie Higman, 91, a former Bluffton resident, passed away April 26, 2017, after a brief illness.

Marjorie was born July 5, 1925, in Emporia, Kan., to Mason and Mary King. She graduated from Petroleum High School in 1942 and over the course of her life worked for the Wells County auditor’s office, the Wells Community Hospital, and the Bluffton Free Street Fair.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Galen, Nile, and Roger; two sisters, Iris McElroy and Maxine Rhea; and her husband, Ralph Higman.

She is survived by her sons, Ted and wife Jennifer Saliture of Marine on St. Croix, Minn., and Jack and significant other Laurie Feder, of Austin, Texas; nephews, Galen E. King of Dallas, Texas and Jerry King of Navasota, Texas; and a niece, Carol Rhea Powell of Corona, Calif.

The family will gather for a service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com