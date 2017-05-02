Lucas E. Sparks, 38, of Geneva, formerly of Wells County, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born Oct. 7, 1978, in Bluffton.

He is survived by his parents, Bernadine (John) Gentis Kleinknight of Geneva and Everett Sparks of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Tazza Mosser of Decatur; a son, Brennen Sparks of Fort Wayne; a brother, Corey (Jessica) Sparks of Linn Grove; a sister, Heather Sparks of Cumming, Ga.; a stepbrother, Jamie Kleinknight of Decatur; and a stepsister, Stephanie (Jim) Boggs of Bluffton.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 100 W. Line St., Geneva. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., following the service.

