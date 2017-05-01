Jon Roger Norris, 81, of Zanesville, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017.

He was born Jan. 6, 1936, in Allen County, to Alvin “Jack” Norris and Hazel Baker Norris. He served in the National Guard for eight years. He drove truck for Marathon for 40 years before retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Fellowship Missionary Church.

Survivors include his wife, M. Diane Denney Norris; his children, Patrick (Anne) Norris and Abigail Luginbill; his grandchildren, Leah Luginbill and Elizabeth, Alexis, and Elijah Norris; and a great-grandson, Kayson Luginbill. He is also survived by a brother, Phillip (Virginia) Norris.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by a granddaughter, Emily Luginbill; a son-in-law, Gregg Luginbill; and brothers, Eugene Norris and Richard Norris.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Memorials may be made to the Fellowship Missionary Church.

Online condolences: www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com