Home Big Grid Feature Eye on the prize Eye on the prizeMay 1, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureA return visit NewsSenior Expo coming up Thursday at 4-H Park NewsIn Adams County, Drug Court sees success with medication NewsWells officials look into using Vivitrol NewsPolice Notebook: 5-1-17 Big Grid FeatureJust over flood stage