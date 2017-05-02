Charlene Mercer, 69, of Bluffton, died Monday, May 1, 2017, at her home.

She was born Oct. 9, 1947, in Obion, Tenn., to Luther and Clara Tunis Jennings. She married Troy W. Mercer in Ashland, Ky., on May 28, 1968; he preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2012.

She is survived by two sons, Dan Ocasio of Warren and Jesse Ocasio of Bluffton; two daughters, Mae (Elza) West and Becky (Miles) Fleming, both of Bluffton; a brother, Robert Jennings of Lima, Ohio; a sister, Wanda Poe of Louisa, Ky.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Wayne Ocasio.

Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 4, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

