Home Lifestyle BHS Prom King and Queen crowned BHS Prom King and Queen crownedMay 3, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES LifestyleWhat’s Up! 5-3-17 LifestyleNorwell High School ICE Student Spotlight Natia Dorman LifestyleBirths: 5-3-17 LifestyleGardening activities abound during May Big Grid FeatureRainbow dancers after the Rainy Day storm Big Grid FeatureLancaster will mark Children’s Book Week