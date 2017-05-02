Ansel E. Beck, 93, formerly of Ossian, passed away early Monday morning, May 1, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Born in Allen County on July 10, 1923, to John E. and Effie Woods Beck, Ansel married Ruth A. Stahl in Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 5, 1944; she preceded him in death on Sept. 9, 1999.

Ansel graduated from Ossian High School and served in the U.S. Navy on the battleship USS Langfit during World War II, from 1943 until 1946. For many years he was a driver for Gerber Dairy in Bluffton, then later worked at Royal Lace Doilies in Fort Wayne. He eventually retired from Tuthill Pump Corporation in Fort Wayne in November 1988.

He was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 600 of Waynedale, Decatur Masonic Lodge 571 F&AM, in which he had just recently received his 50 year pin, and the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton. He had also been a past member of the Tocsin United Methodist Church until its closing.

Survivors include four sons, John (Mary) Beck of Crossville, Tenn., Richard “Dick” (Paula) Beck of Bluffton, Ernie (Patti) Beck of Craigville, and Les (Stephanie) Beck of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Pamela (Mike) Grabner of Monroeville; a brother, Verlin Beck of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; one step-grandchild; 10 great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ansel was preceded in death by an infant son, Donald Dewayne Beck, and a brother, Halden Dean Beck.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with an Eastern Star memorial service beginning immediately following visitation at 7 p.m., followed by a Masonic memorial service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Rev. Devon Strine will officiate. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery in Tocsin with military graveside rites provided by the American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy.

Memorial contributions may be given to Family LifeCare or the organization of the donor’s choice.

