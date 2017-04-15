William R. “Bill” Hunter, 100, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday April 12, 2017.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1917, a son of the late Roe and Linnie Meeks Hunter.

He was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Ossian United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat and watching high school and college basketball. Family was very important to him.

Surviving family include his daughters, Kay (Ben) Vazquez and Ann (John) Mulder; grandchildren, Keith (Gayle) Mulder, Angela (Josh) Reed, Matthew (Talina) Vazquez, Christopher (Abby) Vazquez and Timothy Vazquez; great-grandchildren, Norah, Micah, Lucy, Abigail, Jacob and Zora; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his first wife, Elvira Haiflich; second wife, Lorna Stoppenhagen; and siblings Martha Hunter, Morris Hunter, Lois Timbrook and Marion Hunter.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Ossian United Methodist Church or donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left online at elzey-patterson-rodak.com