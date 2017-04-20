William L. Hudson, 80, of Ossian, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital.

Born Aug. 26, 1936, in New Castle, he was a son of the late William and Ruby Dodd Hudson.

He was a member of the Indiana Air National Guard from Dec. 3, 1954 to Dec. 31, 1991, serving in the 163rd Fighter Squadron and the 122nd Tactical Fighter Wing. He was an avid bowler serving as the Adams County Bowling Association’s manager for over 20 years. He also coached Ossian Youth Baseball for over 20 years. He was inducted into the Adams County Bowling Hall of Fame in 2012. He was an avid IU basketball, New York Yankees, and Oakland Raiders fan. Additionally, he loved spending time outdoors working in his yard.

Surviving are his wife, Joan A. Hudson of Ossian; children, Dan (Cheryl) Hudson, Roger (Rea) Hudson, Terry (Yolanda Diaz) Hudson, Susan (Les) Mygrant, Lori (Steve) Fritz, and Jeff (Jenny) Hudson; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Marcia) Hudson, Deanna (Don) Gillespie, Leora (John) Engle, Nancy Hudson, and Jay (Rita) Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Phil and Rex Hudson.

Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder. Visitation is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, prior to mass. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at the funeral home, with saying of the rosary at 7:30 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

