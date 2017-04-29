William J. Frauhiger, 93, of Bluffton, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 11, 1923, in Wells County to William H. and Bertha Fiechter Frauhiger. He married Betty Neuenschwander in Bluffton March 6, 1949; she survives.

He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church Bluffton North. He was a dairy farmer all his life until 1982, along with driving a bus for Bluffton-Harrison MSD and hauling milk for Gerber Central Dairy. He was then a custodian for Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church for 23 years until his retirement. He thoroughly enjoyed his family, grandchildren, fishing and gardening.

Survivors include three sons, Steve (Irene) Frauhiger of Bluffton, Dean (Holly) Frauhiger of Bluffton, and Kris (Ann) Frauhiger of Montpelier; 12 grandchildren; and 51 great-grandchildren.

He was the last of his family. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Ora (Cecile), Sylan (Doris), Oscar and Roy Frauhiger; nine sisters, Ellen Frauhiger, Inez (Tim) Bowman, Erna (Bill) Kipfer, Aldine (Clyde) Clayton, Gladys Frauhiger, Cathleen (Leonard) Reynolds, Rose (Paul) Scott, and Earleen (Louie) Steffen; and two great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church. Calling hours are Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel and Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Christian Care in Bluffton.

