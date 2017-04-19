Home Big Grid Feature Whicker will be next SWES principal Whicker will be next SWES principalApril 19, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature10 from drug sweep make first court appearances Big Grid FeatureSWCS board takes first step toward sewer solution NewsCity will take bids to tear down 2 buildings NewsNWCS OKs change to student-led conferences ObituariesRaymond Scott Pennington, 54 Big Grid FeatureCrunched