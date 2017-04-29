Timothy Allen Kaehr, 75, of Ossian, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017.

He was born July 5, 1941 in Bluffton to Marvin and Madge (Ludwig) Kaehr. He retired in 2004, after 33 years as an electrician at Dana Corporation. He was an Air Force veteran, a member of the Ossian United Methodist Church and the Smock Senior Ministries at First Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145, the Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, and the Mizpah Shrine.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years and best friend of 60 years, Judith E. Kaehr of Ossian; sons, David (Mary) Kaehr of Carmel, and Daniel (Suzy Cyrus) Kaehr of Ossian; granddaughters, Elaina, Elise, and Elarie; brothers, Ronald (Linda) Kaehr and Jerry (Martha) Kaehr; and uncle Vernon (Mary Ann) Kaehr of Bluffton.

A funeral service will be Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be Monday, May 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., with a Masonic service taking place at 8 p.m., at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to Ossian United Methodist Church or Shriner Crippled Children’s Hospital.

