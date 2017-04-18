Home Opinions Three days at the most beautiful place in the U.S. Three days at the most beautiful place in the U.S.April 18, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES OpinionsWhy it’s not ‘Nationalists’ Day’ OpinionsWant to talk about the News-Banner? Oh, I do, I do. OpinionsA populist cold beer rebellion is brewing LocalDid Joan Baez ever have a minimum-wage job? LocalMost terrifying thing ever: The Easter bunny LocalThese students’ lesson: Don’t smoke.