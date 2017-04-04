Home Opinions The great American divide The great American divideApril 4, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES OpinionsJim’s legacy of hard work, service still inspiring OpinionsTrump needs to appoint a commission on health care coverage reform OpinionsSharpening health care? Consider the pencil State / NationalThe road to single-payer health care State / NationalDrowning out the working class OpinionsWhat should Angelkeep do?