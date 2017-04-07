Stephen Paul VonGunten, 74, of Toledo, Ohio, and with a brother and sister in Bluffton, died April 2, 2016, following a stroke.

He was born in Berne Sept. 13, 1942, to Paul and Marguerite (Kitty) VonGunten.

Survivors include his wife, Alona; three children, Jacquie Thompson, Julie (Tim) Raabe, and Craig VonGunten; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Ronald (Lois) VonGunten of Vermilion, Ohio, and Lee (Carla) VonGunten of Bluffton; and a sister, Ruth (Arland) Reinhard of Bluffton.

A memorial celebration will be held Monday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at Westgate Chapel in Toledo.