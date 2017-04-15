Home Big Grid Feature She’s not a typical intern She’s not a typical internApril 15, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureSharing the moment Big Grid FeatureLocal UW wins honor in statewide competition ObituariesBetty Jean DeVoe, 92 ObituariesWilliam R. ‘Bill’ Hunter, 100 NewsPolice Notebook: 4-15-17 Big Grid FeatureNorwell artists ready for the high school art show