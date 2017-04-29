Robert L. Steffen, 86, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, April 28, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

He was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Adams County to Tobias and Hilda B. Rauch Steffen. He married Nova I. Baumgartner July 3, 1949, in Bluffton; she preceded him in death Dec. 31, 2004.

He worked at Sterling Casting for 10 years, Hoosier Condensery, and Franklin Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1991. He attended Kirkland High School and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Robert was an avid motorcycle rider, having ridden in 48 states. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. (Donald) Karen Boxell of Warren and Mrs. Ruth (Curtis) Allen of Bluffton; two sisters, Joan Steffen-Elloitt of Bluffton and Mrs. Ramon (Flossie) Stoller of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Jennifer Boxell, Timothy Boxell, Adam (Amber) Boxell, Spencer Allen and Cory Allen; and four great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel with Lynn Fiechter officiating. Calling hours are Monday, May 1, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Friends of Ouabache State Park.

Online condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com