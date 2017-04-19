Richard L. Fields, 86, of Berne, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Swiss Village, where he was a resident.

He was born June 7, 1930, to Richard L. and Jesse Nema Runyon Fields. He married Katherine D. Grogg on Sept. 7, 1951; she preceded him in death in 2002.

Richard was a member of the Cross Community Church. He retired from CTS Corp. in Berne and was also engaged in farming. He was an avid fan of South Adams athletics and IU sports. Dick and his wife enjoyed traveling, and he loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by a son, John C. Fields of Marion; daughters, Debra L. Fields of Newberg, Ore., Linda (Terry) Elliott of Bluffton, and Barbara (Gregory) Fleming of Decatur; a sister, Norma Jean Aspy of Albany; brothers, Robert W. Fields of Minnesota and David L. Fields of Gaston; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-granddaughter, Lyncoln Hess.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Yager-Kirchhofer Funeral Home in Berne, with visitation one hour prior to the services. Visitation also will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the funeral home. Pastor Chris Kruchkow will officiate. Burial is in the Alberson Cemetery in Linn Grove.

Preferred memorials to Cross Community Church and/or Swiss Village Samaritan Fund.

Online condolences at www.yagerkirchhofer.com