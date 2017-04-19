Raymond Scott Pennington, 54, of Bryant, passed away on Sunday afternoon, April 16, 2017, at his home in Bryant.

Scott was born Aug. 12, 1962, in Wells County to Carl E. and Gladys N. Lee Pennington. He attended South Adams Schools and worked at Sonoco in Portland. Scott enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a big sports fan and especially enjoyed watching IU and NASCAR.

Survivors include his mother, Gladys of Geneva; along with siblings: Matt W. Pennington and Carl Leon Pennington, both of Geneva, Jim L. Pennington of Linn Grove, Mary A. Pennington of Bryant and Rex A. Pennington of Monroe. He is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, and a brother, William “Bill” D. Pennington.

A service to celebrate Scott’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery. Calling hours will take place from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Scott’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com