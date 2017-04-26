Home News Police: Woman taken in Bluffton by husband, driven to Akron, Ohio Police: Woman taken in Bluffton by husband, driven to Akron, OhioApril 26, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureThey’re happy at Ouabache NewsCouncil discusses parking ban, again Big Grid FeatureA new focus on evangelism NewsPolice Notebook: 4-26-17 NewsWells Court Docket: 4-26-17 Big Grid FeaturePrater’s bat lifts Tigers over Raiders