Patricia J. “Patsy” Bittner, 88 years old, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

She was born Sunday, Dec. 9, 1928, in Van Wert, Ohio, the daughter of Clark C. Abbott and Lola L. (Gerber) Abbott. She married Frederick C. Bittner Jr. July 31, 1954, and he preceded her in death April 3, 2008.

Patsy was a longtime member of Decatur Missionary Church and now Cornerstone Community Church in Decatur where she had taught Sunday school and was a nursery worker for many years.

She was a graduate of Monmouth High School. After graduation from high school, Patsy was employed at General Electric in Decatur for eight years. Her children considered her the stabilizer in their family.

She had a humble servant’s heart, was a person of integrity, and was her husband’s helper on the farm. Patsy cared for her family by cooking, canning, gardening and made time every day for devotions.

Surviving are her daughter, Darleen K. Bittner of Decatur; son, Steven (Joyce) Bittner of Decatur; son, Mark (Lori) Bittner of Convoy, OH; son, Thomas (Carrie) Bittner of Decatur; son, James (Stacey) Bittner of Decatur; brother, Vernon (Betty) Abbott of Carthage; sister-in-law, Imogene Abbott of Decatur; sister-in-law, Sharon Abbott of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Allison) Bittner, Matthew (Bethany) Bittner, Megan (Kyle) Neuenschwander, Bradly Bittner, Michelle (Dominick) Brown, Daniel Bittner, Jaron Bittner, and Luke Bittner; and four great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Jacie Bittner and Brooklynn and Silas Brown.

Preceding Patricia in death were a son, John Allen Bittner on July 26, 2013; a granddaughter, Ashley M. Bittner on March 31, 1998; and two brothers, Donald and Wendall Abbott.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, in the Cornerstone Community Church with Pastor Floyd Vieth and Pastor Mark Beers officiating. Interment will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 30, in the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Preferred memorials are to Cornerstone Community Church Missions or Alzheimer’s Association.