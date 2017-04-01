A native of Bluffton, Norma Jane Millington Archbold, 75, of Muncie, died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie at 3:50 a.m. Thursday.

She was born Jan. 20, 1942, in Bluffton to Kenneth L. Millington and Sarah E. Lutz Millington. She married Merrill “Archie” Archbold in Bluffton Dec. 11, 1965. He preceded her in death Feb. 27, 2006.

Norma attended the Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel. She worked at Peyton’s Northern, Guardian Photo in Fort Wayne and 10 years for Wal-Mart in Bluffton. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle with her husband.

She is survived by four daughters: Susan (Paul) Thomas, Becky (Ray) Stuart, and Nancy Archbold, all of Bluffton, and Jane (Kim) Connor, of Muncie; two brothers, Wayne Millington of Utah and Ned (Linda) Millington of Huntington; sisters Lillian Ray of Huntington, Bonnie Whelchel of Lafayette, Nancy DeYarman of La Fontaine, Betty Sills of Huntington, and Sarah Kay (James) Legg La Fontaine; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Harvey Millington and William Edward Millington; sisters, Doris Millington, Irene Sands and Mary Lou Millington; and one great-great grandson.

Services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, will be under the direction of Rev. Chad Clark at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Markle Cemetery.

Calling hours from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday will be at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation. Condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com