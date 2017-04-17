Notices of Reassessment (Form 11) will be mailed to about 15,000 Wells County real property owners the week of April 20. Learn more in today’s News-Banner. Averages are made up of several different amounts. The Taxing Unit changes are as follows:
- CHESTER
- Land 46% decrease
- Improvements 53% increase
- Total 18% increase
- Poneto Town-Chester Township
- Land 00%
- Improvements .64% increase
- Total 53% increase
- Harrison
- Land 25% decrease
- Improvements 15% increase
- Total 73% increase
- Bluffton City Harrison Township
- Land 92% increase
- Improvements 54% increase
- Total 46% increase
- Poneto Town-Harrison Township
- Land 03% increase
- Improvements 46% decrease
- Total 07% decrease
- Vera Cruz Town-Harrison Township
- Land 89% increase
- Improvements 80% increase
- Total 65% increase
- Jackson Township
- Land 08% decrease
- Improvements 93% increase
- Total 46% decrease
- Jefferson Township
- Land 67% decrease
- Improvements 63% increase
- Total 74% increase
- Ossian Town-Jefferson Township
- Land 07% increase
- Improvements 98% increase
- Total 71% increase
- Lancaster Township
- Land 35% decrease
- Improvements 14% increase
- Total 24% increase
- Bluffton City-Lancaster Township-Norwell
- Land 01% increase
- Improvements 31% increase
- Total 56% increase
- Bluffton City-Lancaster Township-Bluffton MSD
- Land 46% increase
- Improvements 47% increase
- Total 33% increase
- Liberty Township
- Land 68% decrease
- Improvements 14% increase
- Total 32% increase
- Poneto Town-Liberty Township
- Land 16% increase
- Improvements 40% increase
- Total 20% increase
- Nottingham Township
- Land 07% decrease
- Improvements 17% increase
- Total 35% decrease
- Rockcreek Township
- Land 62% decrease
- Improvements 91% increase
- Total 68% increase
- Markle Town-Rockcreek Township
- Land 15% increase
- Improvements 95% increase
- Total 72% increase
- Uniondale Town-Rockcreek Township
- Land 01% increase
- Improvements 63% increase
- Total 34% increase
- Union Township
- Land 45% decrease
- Improvements 02% increase
- Total 02% increase
- Markle Town-Union Township
- Land 50% increase
- Improvements 47% increase
- Total 31% increase
- Uniondale-Union township
- Land 59% increase
- Improvements 67% increase
- Total 82% increase
- Zanesville Town-Union Township
- Land 73% increase
- Improvements 47% increase
- Total 04% increase
- WELLS COUNTY TOTAL
- Land 64% decrease
- Improvements 78% increase
Total 2.79% increase