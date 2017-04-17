Notices of Reassessment (Form 11) will be mailed to about 15,000 Wells County real property owners the week of April 20. Learn more in today’s News-Banner. Averages are made up of several different amounts. The Taxing Unit changes are as follows:

CHESTER Land 46% decrease Improvements 53% increase Total 18% increase

Poneto Town-Chester Township Land 00% Improvements .64% increase Total 53% increase

Harrison Land 25% decrease Improvements 15% increase Total 73% increase

Bluffton City Harrison Township Land 92% increase Improvements 54% increase Total 46% increase

Poneto Town-Harrison Township Land 03% increase Improvements 46% decrease Total 07% decrease

Vera Cruz Town-Harrison Township Land 89% increase Improvements 80% increase Total 65% increase

Jackson Township Land 08% decrease Improvements 93% increase Total 46% decrease



Jefferson Township Land 67% decrease Improvements 63% increase Total 74% increase

Ossian Town-Jefferson Township Land 07% increase Improvements 98% increase Total 71% increase

Lancaster Township Land 35% decrease Improvements 14% increase Total 24% increase

Bluffton City-Lancaster Township-Norwell Land 01% increase Improvements 31% increase Total 56% increase

Bluffton City-Lancaster Township-Bluffton MSD Land 46% increase Improvements 47% increase Total 33% increase

Liberty Township Land 68% decrease Improvements 14% increase Total 32% increase

Poneto Town-Liberty Township Land 16% increase Improvements 40% increase Total 20% increase

Nottingham Township Land 07% decrease Improvements 17% increase Total 35% decrease

Rockcreek Township Land 62% decrease Improvements 91% increase Total 68% increase

Markle Town-Rockcreek Township Land 15% increase Improvements 95% increase Total 72% increase



Uniondale Town-Rockcreek Township Land 01% increase Improvements 63% increase Total 34% increase

Union Township Land 45% decrease Improvements 02% increase Total 02% increase



Markle Town-Union Township Land 50% increase Improvements 47% increase Total 31% increase

Uniondale-Union township Land 59% increase Improvements 67% increase Total 82% increase

Zanesville Town-Union Township Land 73% increase Improvements 47% increase Total 04% increase

WELLS COUNTY TOTAL Land 64% decrease Improvements 78% increase



Total 2.79% increase