Notices of Reassessment (Form 11) will be mailed to about 15,000 Wells County real property owners the week of April 20. Learn more in today’s News-Banner. Averages are made up of several different amounts. The Taxing Unit changes are as follows:

  • CHESTER
    • Land 46% decrease
    • Improvements 53% increase
    • Total 18% increase
  • Poneto Town-Chester Township
    • Land 00%
    • Improvements .64% increase
    • Total 53% increase
  • Harrison
    • Land 25% decrease
    • Improvements 15% increase
    • Total 73% increase
  • Bluffton City Harrison Township
    • Land 92% increase
    • Improvements 54% increase
    • Total 46% increase
  • Poneto Town-Harrison Township
    • Land 03% increase
    • Improvements 46% decrease
    • Total 07% decrease
  • Vera Cruz Town-Harrison Township
    • Land 89% increase
    • Improvements 80% increase
    • Total 65% increase
  • Jackson Township
    • Land 08% decrease
    • Improvements 93% increase
    • Total 46% decrease

 

  • Jefferson Township
    • Land 67% decrease
    • Improvements 63% increase
    • Total 74% increase
  • Ossian Town-Jefferson Township
    • Land 07% increase
    • Improvements 98% increase
    • Total 71% increase
  • Lancaster Township
    • Land 35% decrease
    • Improvements 14% increase
    • Total 24% increase
  • Bluffton City-Lancaster Township-Norwell
    • Land 01% increase
    • Improvements 31% increase
    • Total 56% increase
  • Bluffton City-Lancaster Township-Bluffton MSD
    • Land 46% increase
    • Improvements 47% increase
    • Total 33% increase
  • Liberty Township
    • Land 68% decrease
    • Improvements 14% increase
    • Total 32% increase
  • Poneto Town-Liberty Township
    • Land 16% increase
    • Improvements 40% increase
    • Total 20% increase
  • Nottingham Township
    • Land 07% decrease
    • Improvements 17% increase
    • Total 35% decrease
  • Rockcreek Township
    • Land 62% decrease
    • Improvements 91% increase
    • Total 68% increase
  • Markle Town-Rockcreek Township
    • Land 15% increase
    • Improvements 95% increase
    • Total 72% increase

 

  • Uniondale Town-Rockcreek Township
    • Land 01% increase
    • Improvements 63% increase
    • Total 34% increase
  • Union Township
    • Land 45% decrease
    • Improvements 02% increase
    • Total 02% increase

 

  • Markle Town-Union Township
    • Land 50% increase
    • Improvements 47% increase
    • Total 31% increase
  • Uniondale-Union township
    • Land 59% increase
    • Improvements 67% increase
    • Total 82% increase
  • Zanesville Town-Union Township
    • Land 73% increase
    • Improvements 47% increase
    • Total 04% increase
  • WELLS COUNTY TOTAL
    • Land 64% decrease
    • Improvements 78% increase

Total      2.79% increase

