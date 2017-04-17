Home Big Grid Feature More Wells acreage given to ACRES More Wells acreage given to ACRESApril 17, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureWork on trail will resume NewsReassessment notices will be sent out soon Big Grid FeatureKnights top Wawasee 3-2 Big Grid FeatureNorwell track teams third at New Haven ObituariesMarjorie J. Ringger, 90 NewsPolice Notebook 04-17-2017