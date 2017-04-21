Home State & National News Missing Tennessee girl and teacher found in California Missing Tennessee girl and teacher found in CaliforniaApril 21, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National NewsAnti-Trump protests taxing D.C.’s administrative infrastructure State & National NewsRelatives of slain teen say double-killing will be solved State & National NewsBill lets governor, not Indiana voters, pick schools chief State & National NewsFacebook killer takes his life as police close in State & National NewsVideos show desperation of suspect in Facebook video killing State & National NewsDecatur turning dead trees into wood sculptures