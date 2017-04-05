Mary Louise Heller Wasson, 89, of Venice, Fla., passed away March 24, 2017, in Venice following a brief illness.

She was born July 30, 1927, in Bluffton, the daughter of Harry and Marguerite Stahl.

Mary Lou worked for many years at Heller Stone Company in Bluffton and Markle until the company was sold. She then, besides a couple of small jobs, opened and managed a restaurant in Bluffton. In the early 1980s, she moved to Florida — because “anything below 80 degrees is freezing” — and resided there until her death.

She was a people person and always had a smile. She loved to read, work crossword puzzles, and garden. Mary Lou had many friends.

She is survived by three sons, Donald (Gale) Heller Jr. of Markle, Jeffrey (Mary) Heller of Allegan, Mich., and Mark Heller of Waynesville, N.C.; a brother, Joy Stahl of Venice, Fla.; and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Bayless of Bluffton. She is also survived by her husband, Pat Wasson of Venice, Fla.; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will not be any memorial services by the wish of her husband.