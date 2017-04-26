Mary Ellen Fox, 91, of Bluffton, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Mary was born June 13, 1925, in Wells County to Pliney and Beatrice Coffelt Wible.

She attended the Bluffton School system. She worked at the Bliss Hotel Café and Clarkie’s Café and at Cooper Rest Home in Bluffton, along with doing housekeeping for several families in Bluffton. Mary loved cats and enjoyed playing bingo, puzzle books and games at Christian Care.

On Jan, 3, 1954, in Bluffton, Mary and John R. Fox were married and he precedes her in death June 10, 1995.

Survivors include her children, Jane (Earl) Harris of Bluffton, Susie Dickey of Ossian, and Rebecca (William) Barkdull of Bluffton. She was a loving grandma to 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Jerry Wayne Powell, William “Dink” W. Fox and Larry McDonald; along with four brothers, Harry, Robert, Fremount “Free” and Ed Wible.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Dan York will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com