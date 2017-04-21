Mary Ann Small, 88, of Bluffton, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Signature Health Care in Bluffton, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 12, 1929, in Logansport to Samuel Albert and Vera Dorothy Fox Kirk. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Jerry (LouAnn) Bosworth of Gas City, Sabrina (John) Vaughn of Bluffton, Alberta (Bruce) Hilton of Bluffton, Dorina J. Bosworth of Kentucky, Vera (Tim) Warnack of Bluffton and Jason (Lisa) Small of Montpelier. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a sister Linda.

She was preceded in death by a son, Edward Bosworth; two great-great grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Rev. Lakeya Stewart will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service Monday.

Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com