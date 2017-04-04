Home Local News Markle Markle News: 4-4-17 Markle News: 4-4-17April 4, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES NewsMarkle council OKs 3 hires at special meeting Markle1,000 Books before Kindergarden starts April 1 MarkleMarkle News: 3-28-17 Big Grid FeatureMarkle VFW closing its doors NewsIn and out of town Big Grid FeatureBusiness uses social media to help find alleged tool thief