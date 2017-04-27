On the morning of Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Maeredith “Reedy” Houser Doyle of Gulf Shores, Ala., passed away in her sleep at the age of 93. Her loving husband of 67 years, Robert “Bob” Daniel Doyle, was by her side, as always.

Reedy was born in Annville, Pa., on June 27, 1923, to Ralph Sellers Houser and Minnie Mabel Gingrich Houser. She married Robert Daniel Doyle Sept. 30, 1949, at the Zion Evangelical Congregational Church in Annville, Pa.

Reedy’s life revolved around family and music. She received her bachelor’s degree in music from Lebanon Valley College and worked in music education at schools in Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Alabama. As a member of the Royal School of Church Musicians, Reedy spent nearly her entire life playing the organ in church services of all denominations. She also taught private lessons in cello, piano, and organ, and was a proud director of the Boys Choir in Decatur, Ala. After raising a family in Decatur, Reedy and Bob split their time between Bluffton, Ind., and Gulf Shores, Ala., to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

As a mother and grandmother and great-grandmother, Reedy was second to none, and nothing brightened her day like a phone call or visit from family. Her grandchildren will forever remember her opening words of every phone call: “This is your GRAND…mother.” Her loving advice, sharp wit, and unforgettable sense of humor will never be replaced. (While her husband couldn’t stand riding alongside an 18-wheeler, Reedy always dreamed of driving one.)

Reedy is survived by her husband, Robert Daniel Doyle of Gulf Shores; her sister, Catherine (Cassie) Grace Houser Reider of Lancaster, Pa.; her daughters and their spouses, Valerie and Brian Stogdill of Bluffton, Jane Doyle of Chicago, and Susie and Ray Pappas of Mobile, Ala.; her son, Robert Daniel Doyle Jr. of Gulf Shores; her grandchildren, Nathan Stogdill, Lauren Zehr Curry, Alex Pappas, Breck Pappas, and Jane Bartlett Pappas; and her great-grandchildren, Hunter Curry, Maxwell Curry, and Louisa Stogdill.

Reedy was preceded in death by her father Ralph, her mother Minnie, and her brother Mervin LaFere Houser.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of three places:

• St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 6270 Bon Secour Highway, Bon Secour, AL 36511

• The Down Syndrome Society of Mobile, 2827 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36606

• St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1195 S. Hendricks St., Berne, IN 46711