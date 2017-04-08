Home Opinions State / National Karma, precedent and the nuclear option Karma, precedent and the nuclear optionApril 8, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State / NationalOur national scourge of misinformation OpinionsThe power of the ballot box OpinionsThinking about Pence and O’Reilly OpinionsIn the back room at Nick’s: A conversation with the governor OpinionsThe dumbest filibuster OpinionsThe great American divide