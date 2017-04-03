Janet D. Denton, 72, of Hartford City, formerly of Montpelier, died Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Hartford City.

She was born June 9, 1944, in Blackford County.

She is survived by a son, Tyrone Denton of Coco Beach, Fla., and a brother, Tom (Marie) Mounsey of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Edith White Mounsey; her husband, Carl Denton; and a daughter, Davina Barnard.

A service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

