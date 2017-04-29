James E. “Jim” Dishong, 90, of Huntington, formerly of rural Wells County, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1927. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he gained skills in dynamiting, which he used later in life as well.

He was a truck driver for Yellow Freight System for 22 years.

He enjoyed spending his time fishing, mushroom hunting and searching for arrowheads. He will be remembered as a person that enjoyed being around and visiting with people.

Surviving family include numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in passing by his father, George W. Dishong; mother, Ruth Ramsey; wife, Marais Shriver Dishong; three sisters; and four brothers.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian.

A private burial will take place at a later date in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion.

Memorials may be made to American Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com