Home Sports High School Calendar High School CalendarApril 17, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureKnights top Wawasee 3-2 Big Grid FeatureNorwell track teams third at New Haven SportsSports Roundup 04-17-2017 SportsBruins take two close games from Raiders SportsTigers fall twice against Oak Hill diamond men SportsBluffton girls overwhelm Union City