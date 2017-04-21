Home Opinions Local Flying the unfriendly skies Flying the unfriendly skiesApril 21, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES OpinionsAngelkeep clingers and climbers OpinionsThree days at the most beautiful place in the U.S. OpinionsWant to talk about the News-Banner? Oh, I do, I do. LocalDid Joan Baez ever have a minimum-wage job? LocalMost terrifying thing ever: The Easter bunny LocalThese students’ lesson: Don’t smoke.