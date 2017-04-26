Evelyn Joyce Felger, 85, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Born in Bluffton, Evelyn worked at the front desk and interoffice as an administrative assistant with Lutheran Homes for 26 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Evelyn enjoyed working in the yard with flowers, bowling, square dancing and playing euchre.

Surviving are daughter, Joyce Sablic; son, Terry Felger; granddaughters, Mandy Cherifi of Fort Wayne and Melissa (Ryan) Hess of Lawrenceburg; great-grandchildren, Blake and Tyler Cherifi and Cailyn and Carson Hess; brothers, Oscar “Bud” (Esther) Frauhiger and Jerry Frauhiger, both of Bluffton; and a sister, Arminda “Mindy” Steiner of Fort Wayne.

Evelyn was preceded in death by husband, James L. Felger; parents, Adam and Esther Frauhiger; and a sister, Ada Bushee.

A service will be at 10:30 a.m., April 28, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Avenue with calling an hour prior. Calling at the funeral home will be Thursday, April 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Burial in Hartford City Cemetery, Hartford City.

Memorials may be made to the Visiting Nurse. To sign the online guest book, go to www.domccombandsons.com