Draven M. Rybolt, infant, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

He was born April 12, 2017.

He is survived by his parents, Nick and Deanna B. Heniscey Rybolt; a sister, Katelyn B. Stacy; and his grandparents, Chris and Jama Heniscey of Portland and Lisa Counts and Anthony Brantley of Fort Wayne.

Private graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

