Donna J. Hubble, 44, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, April 5, 2017, at her residence.

Donna was born in Fort Wayne on March 8, 1973, to Lewis C. and Eloise A. “Ellie” Hirn Hubble; her parents survive in Bluffton.

A 1992 graduate of Norwell High School, Donna worked as a certified nurse assistant for several years at various nursing homes in Illinois and Indiana. She was an avid cat-lover, who enjoyed cross-stitching and knitting.

In addition to her parents, Donna is survived by a brother, Dale J. (Angie) Hubble of Bluffton; two nephews, Brandon (Amanda) Anderson and Brian Hubble; and a great-niece, Lexie Anderson.

Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Arley Higginbotham will officiate. Burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in memory of Donna may be made to Gideons International or the Covenant Chapel in Bluffton.

