Cynthia Marie Yount, 56, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Aug. 16, 1960, in Wabash. She married Mike Yount on June 4, 2004 in Huntington; he survives in Andrews.

She is survived by two sons, Aaron (Stephanie) Popplewell and Cody Popplewell, both of Huntington; a brother, Darren (Joyce) Christle; three sisters, Dawn (Jeff) Barnett and Sandra Merriman, both of Indianapolis, and Karen (Tony) Porter of Gas City; her mother, Glenda (Bill) Hartley of Gas City; and three grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Lee.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Solid Rock United Methodist Church in Warren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Falls Cemetery in Wabash.

