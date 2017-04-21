Corey D. Maller, 29, of New Paris, died Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Goshen.

He was born Jan. 12, 1988, in Decatur to Gary Maller and Kari Leman Rogan. He married Crystal Rodrigues Maller on Aug. 27, 2011.

Surviving are his wife, Crystal, and daughters Eliana Maller and Emmalynn Reagan, all of New Paris; parents, Gary (Kim) Maller of South Bend, and Kari (Laura) Rogan of Maryland; 13 siblings, Justin (Amanda) Sheaks of Ellicott City, Md., Craig (Julia) Sheaks of Mishawaka, Jeremy (Heather) Maller of South Bend, Lindsay (Micah) Wyman of Elkhart, Brady (Sarah) Maller of Goshen, Sara (Troy) Burns of South Bend, Tiffany (Eric) Richardson of Goshen, Megan (Jason) Winkelmann of South Bend, Missy (Joseph) Szalay of Colorado Springs, Colo., Elizabeth (Gavin Heinke) Maller of Lakeville, and Katie Rogan, Luke Rogan, Blake Rogan, all of Maryland; and grandparents, Delores Maller of Bluffton, Wally (Marilyn) Leman of Illinois, and Muriel Kiser of South Bend.

Preceding him in death was his paternal grandfather, Eugene Maller.

Corey worked at Smoker Craft in New Paris as a welder. He was a member of Living Faith Fellowship, Elkhart. He enjoyed disc golfing, outdoor sports, fishing, landscaping and gourmet cooking and grilling, and spending time with family, most especially his daughter, Eliana.

Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m., with the service following at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Living Faith Fellowship, 2601 Benham Ave., Elkhart. Pastor Ben Stoffel will officiate. Burial will follow in New Paris Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Crystal Maller for Corey’s daughter, Eliana Maller.

Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com