Connie J. Hanen, 67, of rural Ossian, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 9, 2017, surrounded by family and loved ones.

She was born Feb. 7, 1950, a daughter of Charles and Lucy Bunch Bennett. She worked at Lutheran Hospital, at home raising her family, and as a Longaberger consultant. She was a member of Ossian United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, and aunt who treasured taking care of her family.

Surviving family includes her husband, Richard A. Hanen; son, Ryan (Lara) Hanen; daughter, Ashley (Tim) Clark; grandchildren, Ellee and Maci; siblings, Richard (Peggy) Bennett, Jon (Carol) Bennett, Susan (Michael) Monnot; stepmother, Marge Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her brother, Larry Bennett.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Ossian United Methodist Church.

