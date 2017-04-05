Home News ‘Color run’ gets city’s OK ‘Color run’ gets city’s OKApril 5, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureBluffton man dies after accidental shooting Big Grid FeatureNWCS bus involved in Main Street crash NewsStaffing changes to occur in Community Corrections NewsOssian police could move to new location NewsPolice probe hit-and-run NewsPolice Notebook: 4-5-17