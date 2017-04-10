Claudia D. Campbell, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, April 7, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Claudia was born April 12, 1945, in Bluffton to Dale and Kathryn “Kate” Mazelin Campbell. Her parents preceded her in death.

A 1963 graduate of Bluffton High School, Claudia served in the Women’s Army Corps from 1963 until 1965. She worked as a forklift operator at Almco Steel in Bluffton for 26 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Poneto United Methodist Church, where she served in various roles.

Claudia was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton, where she currently served as chaplain. She was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion and Bluffton Women’s Auxiliary, where she was serving as the sergeant at arms. She enjoyed playing bingo and was an avid bowler, even winning a sportsmanship award.

Survivors include two sisters, Sandy (Ron) Oswalt of Bluffton and Pat Miller of Fort Wayne; a brother, Bill Campbell of Germany; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Claudia was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Jackie Campbell, and an infant sister, Marna Sue Campbell.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Goodwin–Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 12, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Roy Nevil will officiate. Burial will be at the Mazelin Cemetery in Adams County with military gravesite rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in Claudia’s memory may be made to the Poneto United Methodist Church.

