Charles Raymond Larntz, 75, of Montpelier, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at his home.

He was born Jan. 31, 1942, in Coshocton, Ohio. He married Rita Staneck Larntz Feb. 9, 1963, in Coshocton; she survives in Montpelier.

He is survived by two sons, Charles Larntz Jr. and Richard A. Larntz, both of Montpelier; three brothers, Jim L. Larntz of California and Ronald L. Larntz and Paul L. Larntz, both of Alabama; and several grandchildren and great-granchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles S. and Susan P. Duhamel Larntz; and two sisters, Patricia Stout and Sandra Marugi.

No calling or services are planned.

