Carolyn S. Humann, 71, of Bluffton, passed away at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

Carolyn was born March 13, 1946 in Bluffton to William Dale “Pappy” and Clara Bell Alkire Heckman. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1965. She worked as a home health aide and private duty nurse for many years, including working for Family Life Care in Berne.

She enjoyed bowling on the Dale’s Truck & Auto Team for many years. Carolyn also volunteered at the Bluffton/Wells County Animal Shelter for some time. This is where she adopted her favorite dog “Lucky.”

Carolyn is survived by her children, Michael L. (Jennifer) Ostrander of Indianapolis and Michele L. Collins and Manfred W. (Jennifer) Humann, both of Bluffton; along with 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, James W. Heckman of Albion, and a sister, Debbie Heckman of Houston.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Robert “Bobby” Heckman, Sharon Bouchez, Emma Mae Nave and Nora N. Heckman.

Calling Hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A graveside service will follow the calling hours at the Northridge Mausoleum at Fairview Cemetery, with Jeff Lemler officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Bluffton Fire Department C/O the Bobby Heckman Scholarship Fund.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Online condolences at: www.thomarich.com