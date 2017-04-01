Betty M. Hissem, 97, of rural Ossian, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2017.

She was born on March 29, 1919, a daughter of Roscoe and Voylett Jackson Platt.

She worked at Fort Wayne Metals and later at Guardian Industries.

Surviving family include her son, Dave (Debbie) Hissem; granddaughters, Nicole (Nathan) Longenecker, Melanie (Phillip) Schroeder; and a great-granddaughter, Nola.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, William “Bill” Hissem; and a sister, Gene Hanna.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Jehovah’s Witnesses–Sandpoint Congregation Kingdom Hall, 3630 Sandpoint Road, Fort Wayne, with a gathering of friends and family one hour prior.

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian, is handling arrangements.

