Barbara A. Delong, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, April 24, 2017, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 2, 1935, in Dugger to C.J. and Grace Stricker Booker.

She worked at Wayne Metals in Markle and at Cooper Rest Home and West Haven Health Care as certified nurse’s aide for 33 years. She was also in a bowling league for Cooper Rest Home.

She lived for watching her grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed going to garage sales, collecting any Elvis memorabilia, and watching Christian programming.

The last of her family, Barbara is survived by four sons, Bill White of Craigville, Mike White and Ricky White, both of Bluffton, and James White of New York; three daughters, Marcy Shie of Fort Wayne, Susan Hourigan of Liberty Center, and Donna Delong of Bluffton; and 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Susan “Ellen” Moorefield; and five brothers, Charlie, Howard, Paul, Ralph, and Bill Booker.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Pastor Neil Ainslie will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials to Hospice Home in Fort Wayne or Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

(The above obituary is being re-published to provide corrected information)