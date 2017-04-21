Home Sports Augsburger also fans 17 as South Adams’ girls top Tigers 6-1 Augsburger also fans 17 as South Adams’ girls top Tigers 6-1April 21, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureStarfires down Tigers 6-1 behind Besser’s 17-strikeout effort SportsHigh School Sports Calendar: 4-21-17 Big Grid FeatureNew paint job NewsMarkle sets phosphorous limits NewsTeen sentenced from chase that crossed golf course Big Grid FeatureDifference makers